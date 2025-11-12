Attempted Murder in Bowenpally: Man Attacked by Wife’s Relatives Over Family Dispute

Hyderabad: A violent family dispute in the Bowenpally Police Station limits took a shocking turn on Monday night when a man was brutally attacked by his wife’s relatives with knives.

The incident occurred at Sancharpuri Colony, where Syed Junaid was assaulted by his brothers-in-law — Sohail, Atheef, and Rafiq Qadri — reportedly over ongoing family conflicts. According to police reports, the trio broke into Junaid’s house late at night and launched a vicious knife attack, leaving him with serious injuries to his neck.

Junaid was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Police said the accused confessed that they attacked Junaid in anger over his alleged harassment of his wife. The couple had reportedly been facing frequent marital disputes, and tensions between both families had been escalating in recent months.

Speaking to the media, Junaid claimed that he had been falsely implicated in a dowry harassment case by his wife’s family and accused them of plotting to eliminate him. He further alleged that his in-laws had been threatening to kill him and his family, and that Monday night’s attack was a premeditated attempt on his life.

Following the incident, Bowenpally Police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the probe.

Junaid, who has a wife and three children, remains under medical care. Police officials stated that further action will be taken based on the evidence and medical reports.