Hyderabad Police Advise Hotel, Lodge Owners to Strengthen Security and Follow Public Safety Norms

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance public safety and ensure lawful operations of hospitality establishments, the Hyderabad City Police convened a meeting with hotel and lodge owners under the North Zone on November 12, 2025.

The session was organized under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, and chaired by S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone. Over 100 hotel and lodge owners and managers participated in the meeting, along with ACP Gopalapuram and SHOs from the North Zone.

The meeting aimed to reinforce compliance with legal frameworks such as the Telangana State Public Safety Act, Trade Licence regulations, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Addressing the gathering, DCP Rashmi Perumal urged all hotel and lodge managements to strictly adhere to existing laws and maintain high standards of safety for guests and the public. She cautioned that any negligence or deviation that compromises public safety will invite stringent legal action.

Officials also issued a set of key instructions for all establishments to follow, including:

Maintaining an updated visitor register and submitting daily details to the local police station.

and submitting daily details to the local police station. Verifying and recording valid ID proofs of guests during check-in.

of guests during check-in. Installing CCTV cameras with the required storage backup as mandated by the Public Safety Act.

with the required storage backup as mandated by the Public Safety Act. Seeking prior permission from local police before hosting any events, gatherings, or training sessions.

before hosting any events, gatherings, or training sessions. Ensuring that the premises are not used for illegal activities , including prostitution, drug peddling, or other unlawful acts.

, including prostitution, drug peddling, or other unlawful acts. Deploying adequate security measures, such as DFMD/HHMD scanners and security guards.

The DCP emphasized that cooperation between hotel owners and the police is vital for maintaining law and order and safeguarding the public from potential threats.

The Hyderabad City Police reaffirmed their commitment to conducting similar awareness drives across other zones to ensure compliance, security, and a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.