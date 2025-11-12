Graveyard Dispute Turns Inhumane in Hyderabad — Family Forced to Remove Body Days After Burial

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing and inhumane incident, a body was exhumed from a grave just days after burial at the Hazrat Syed Shah Meera Hussaini Qadri (RA) Graveyard in Langar Houz, Hyderabad. The act has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from the local community.

According to reports, Tahir bin Sabir, a resident of Murad Nagar, passed away on November 4 (Tuesday). His family brought the body to the Langar Houz graveyard for burial, where the cemetery’s caretaker, Mohammed Ahmed Pasha, identified a vacant grave, and the funeral was completed peacefully.

However, on November 6 (Thursday), when the deceased’s relatives visited the grave to offer prayers, they were shocked to find a group of men from Golconda present at the site, led by a man named Atiq Ahmed Raza. The group claimed that the grave in which Tahir bin Sabir had been buried belonged to Atiq’s grandfather, who had passed away in 1983.

Tensions escalated when the group insisted that the body be removed from the grave, asserting ownership over the burial site. The matter was soon taken to the police, but reports suggest that due to pressure from certain influential individuals, a written settlement was reached. As a result, the deceased’s body was exhumed and reburied elsewhere.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with many condemning the act as a gross violation of both Islamic principles and basic human decency. Religious and social groups have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for this deeply disrespectful act.

The Langar Houz Police have been urged to take serious note of the case to ensure that such distressing incidents do not recur in the future.