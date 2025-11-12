Sultan Bazar Traffic Police Clear Illegal Encroachments in Himayat Nagar

Hyderabad: In a concerted effort to ease traffic congestion and safeguard pedestrians, the Sultan Bazar Traffic Police carried out an extensive encroachment clearance drive at Himayat Nagar on Tuesday, November 11.

The operation was supervised by East Zone Traffic ACP A. Sreenivas and led by Inspector G. Bala Krishna of the Sultan Bazar Traffic Police, along with his team. The drive focused on removing unauthorized roadside stalls and illegal parking that had been causing major obstructions to traffic movement in the busy locality.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Slams Encroachments in Gachibowli FCI Layout, Orders HYDRAA to Restore Roads and Parks

Officials stated that several individuals had occupied public spaces for business purposes, leading to congestion and posing safety risks to pedestrians. During the drive, police booked cases against violators responsible for the encroachments.

Residents and commuters in the area welcomed the initiative, appreciating the swift and decisive action by the Sultan Bazar Traffic Police. They noted that such efforts are crucial in ensuring smoother traffic flow and creating safer walkways for the public.

Authorities emphasized that similar operations will continue in other congested zones to maintain discipline on city roads and enhance overall commuter safety.