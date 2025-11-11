Telangana High Court Slams Encroachments in Gachibowli FCI Layout, Orders HYDRAA to Restore Roads and Parks

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday took a serious view of the encroachments made by Sandhya Convention owner Sridhar Rao within the Fertilizers Corporation of India (FCI) Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout located in Gachibowli. The court expressed displeasure over the illegal constructions raised on roads and open spaces within the approved layout and directed the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Regulatory Authority) to restore all encroached roads and parks immediately.

During the hearing, Justice Vijayasen Reddy observed that once a layout is approved, it must remain intact and cannot be altered at will. He noted that despite clear demarcations, roads and park areas had been illegally occupied for private use. The court reminded that HYDRAA had already taken steps to remove these encroachments after field inspections confirmed the violations.

The case was filed by Sandhya Sridhar Rao challenging HYDRAA’s demolition drive, but during the hearing, several aggrieved plot owners intervened, alleging harassment and unlawful occupation of common areas. They complained that Sridhar Rao had allegedly bought multiple plots and attempted to intimidate other owners to acquire the remaining ones. The plot owners stated that even boundaries and public roads were erased to facilitate unauthorized constructions.

Some victims told the court that they were attacked and falsely implicated in cases when they resisted the encroachments. They said they had no option but to approach HYDRAA, which verified the violations on site and took corrective action. They also informed the court that the Supreme Court had previously imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on Sridhar Rao in connection with related issues.

After hearing the grievances, Justice Vijayasen Reddy assured the plot owners that the High Court would stand by them and ensure that their rights are protected. He reiterated that HYDRAA must proceed with restoration of the layout roads and parks and maintain transparency in its actions. The case has been adjourned to November 18 for final hearing.