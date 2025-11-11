Hyderabad

Raidurg Land Auction Sets Record at ₹3.4 Lakh per Sq. Yard, Reinforcing Hyderabad’s Investment Dominance

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has successfully concluded the auction of strategically sized approx.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 22:18
Raidurg Land Auction Sets Record at ₹3.4 Lakh per Sq. Yard, Reinforcing Hyderabad’s Investment Dominance
Raidurg Land Auction Sets Record at ₹3.4 Lakh per Sq. Yard, Reinforcing Hyderabad’s Investment Dominance

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has successfully concluded the auction of strategically sized approx. One-acre land in Raidurg, the core of Hyderabad Knowledge City, has realised a significant sale price of ₹3,40,000 per square yard.

This landmark price of ₹3.40 lakh per square yard shatters the previous auction conducted on per per-square-yard basis, a record set in 2017 (₹88,000 per square yard). This successful auction reinforces Hyderabad’s reputation as a top-tier investment destination where limited, high-quality inventory attracts immense value realization for the Government of Telangana.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills By-Election: Schools to Remain Closed on November 14 in Hyderabad and Bihar

K. Shashanka, VC & Managing Director, TGIIC, commented: The consistent high performance of these auctions, particularly for lots suited for boutique multi-use development, demonstrates the exceptional depth and maturity of the Hyderabad Economic Growth. Developers are strategically investing at a premium to secure prime inventory in the city’s most elastic and high-return business corridor.

The historic success of this auction is a testament to the transformative vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu in building a transparent, investor-friendly Telangana. This landmark Raidurg deal further cements Hyderabad’s dominance as India’s premier investment hub, attracting unprecedented confidence and capital.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 22:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button