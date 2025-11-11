Raidurg Land Auction Sets Record at ₹3.4 Lakh per Sq. Yard, Reinforcing Hyderabad’s Investment Dominance

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has successfully concluded the auction of strategically sized approx. One-acre land in Raidurg, the core of Hyderabad Knowledge City, has realised a significant sale price of ₹3,40,000 per square yard.

This landmark price of ₹3.40 lakh per square yard shatters the previous auction conducted on per per-square-yard basis, a record set in 2017 (₹88,000 per square yard). This successful auction reinforces Hyderabad’s reputation as a top-tier investment destination where limited, high-quality inventory attracts immense value realization for the Government of Telangana.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills By-Election: Schools to Remain Closed on November 14 in Hyderabad and Bihar

K. Shashanka, VC & Managing Director, TGIIC, commented: The consistent high performance of these auctions, particularly for lots suited for boutique multi-use development, demonstrates the exceptional depth and maturity of the Hyderabad Economic Growth. Developers are strategically investing at a premium to secure prime inventory in the city’s most elastic and high-return business corridor.

The historic success of this auction is a testament to the transformative vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu in building a transparent, investor-friendly Telangana. This landmark Raidurg deal further cements Hyderabad’s dominance as India’s premier investment hub, attracting unprecedented confidence and capital.