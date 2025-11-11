Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills By-Election: Schools to Remain Closed on November 14 in Hyderabad and Bihar

Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed on November 14, 2025, as the vote counting for the ongoing bye-elections is set to take place on that day.

Hyderabad/Patna, Nov 11: Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed on November 14, 2025, as the vote counting for the ongoing bye-elections is set to take place on that day. Educational institutions that served as polling stations were also closed on November 10 and 11 for polling-related arrangements.

According to Hyderabad District Collector and Magistrate Harichandana Dasari, all government offices and schools used as polling centres in the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency were declared holidays to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections. The same will apply on November 14, when counting of votes will be held. These days are considered paid holidays under the election guidelines.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also confirmed that November 11, the polling day, is a paid holiday for all eligible voters employed in trade, commerce, and industrial sectors. Citing Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI emphasized that every eligible voter must be granted a paid day off to exercise their franchise.

Polling in Jubilee Hills is being conducted under tight security, with 1,761 police personnel and eight CISF companies deployed. The entire process is being monitored through live webcasting and drone surveillance to ensure transparency and safety.

A total of 58 candidates are contesting, but the main triangular fight is between the Congress, BJP, and BRS. The BJP has fielded L. Deepak Reddy, the BRS candidate is Sunita Gopinath (wife of the late MLA Gopinath), and Congress is represented by Naveen Yadav, backed by AIMIM. Polling will continue until 6 p.m. today, while the vote counting will take place on November 14.

Similarly, in Bihar, educational institutions and some government offices will also remain closed on November 14, as counting for the second phase of bye-elections is scheduled on the same day. Both states have already declared these as paid holidays to allow public participation in the democratic process.

