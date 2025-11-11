MLAs, Former MLAs Booked by Hyderabad City Police for MCC Violations During Jubilee Hills Polling

Hyderabad

Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 16:07
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have registered three separate cases against several political leaders for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

According to officials, two cases were booked at the Madhuranagar Police Station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandranayak, and Ramdas, while another case was filed at the Borabanda Police Station against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand.

The police said that strict legal action is being initiated against all those found responsible for flouting election regulations. Authorities reiterated that adherence to the Model Code of Conduct is crucial to ensuring a peaceful, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The Hyderabad Police also appealed to the public to cooperate by reporting any such violations. Citizens can immediately contact the police through Dial 100 if they notice any activity that breaches election norms.

