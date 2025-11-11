BRS Alleges Congress Violating Poll Code in Jubilee Hills; Locals Catch BRS Worker Distributing Cash

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have accused Congress of violating the election code of conduct in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, alleging large-scale irregularities during the ongoing by-election.

According to BRS leaders, Congress workers were involved in distributing money to voters and intimidating locals near polling stations. They claimed that despite repeated complaints, Election Commission officials and the police have not taken any concrete action and are merely watching as violations continue.

Meanwhile, an incident in Rehmat Nagar added to the day’s tension when locals caught a BRS worker allegedly distributing money among voters. The man was reportedly chased and detained as he tried to flee the scene.

The situation in the constituency remains tense, with both parties trading allegations of malpractice and misconduct. Authorities have assured that all such complaints are being examined and that necessary action will be taken as per election rules.