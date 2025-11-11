Tension Flares Between Congress and BRS Workers in Shaikhpet During By-Poll

Hyderabad: Tension erupted in the Shaikhpet Division on Tuesday following reports of a clash between Congress and BRS workers during the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Upon receiving information about the disturbance, BRS MLC Dasoju Shravan and several other party leaders rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The tension reportedly escalated when BRS supporters accused Congress workers of creating chaos near polling stations.

Police teams reached the area promptly and tightened security measures to prevent any untoward incidents. Additional personnel were deployed to ensure that polling continued smoothly and peacefully.

Authorities said the situation was brought under control and that voting resumed without further disruption.