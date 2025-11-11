C.P. Sajjanar Monitors Jubilee Hills Polling via ICCC; 900 CCTVs and 150 Drones Deployed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand Sajjanar, IPS, inspected the polling process for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Tuesday. He reviewed the situation across various polling stations through live drone feeds and real-time surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Sajjanar said that polling in the Jubilee Hills constituency was proceeding peacefully and without any disturbances. He noted that strict security arrangements had been made at all polling stations to ensure that voters could cast their ballots freely and safely.

The Commissioner revealed that a total of 900 CCTV cameras were being used to monitor polling stations in real time from the ICCC control room. He further stated that, for the first time in the country, drone technology was being used on such a scale to supervise the voting process. Following the Election Commission of India’s directives, 150 drone cameras were deployed to keep a close watch on the ground situation.

Commissioner Sajjanar appealed to the voters of Jubilee Hills to exercise their right to vote freely and responsibly, assuring them that police personnel were committed to maintaining peace and order throughout the election process.