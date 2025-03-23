Chief Minister Reviews Urgent Rescue Operations at SLBC Tunnel – Will the Remaining Victims Be Found?

Nagarkurnool: Rescue operations are still underway at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, where the roof collapsed on February 22, 2025. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has actively enquired about the latest developments in the rescue mission and has been informed about the reasons for the delays.

The state government has released Rs 5 crore to support the ongoing operations, and the Chief Minister is expected to review the situation closely to ensure the intensity of the rescue efforts is increased.

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: A Tragic Incident

The incident occurred early in the morning around 8:30 AM when the roof of the SLBC tunnel caved in near the outskirts of Domalapenta. Upon receiving the distress call, local authorities launched immediate rescue operations, evacuating a total of 42 individuals by noon. However, eight workers remain trapped inside the tunnel, and rescue efforts have been focused on reaching them.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

The situation has been complicated by heavy inflows of water and sludge inside the tunnel, making it difficult to conduct swift rescue operations. Experts have reported that the rescue mission is being hindered by the accumulation of soil, stones, and debris from the collapsed roof. The area around the 13.85 km mark in the tunnel has become particularly difficult to navigate due to the intense water flow, with about 5,000 liters of water entering per minute. The soil in the affected area is wet and hard, complicating the excavation process.

Kerala’s Role in Search Operations

Specialized rescue teams, including experts from Kerala known for their proficiency in detecting human remains, have joined the efforts. Despite these resources, only one body has been recovered so far. The body, confirmed to be that of Gurpreet Singh, was discovered on March 9. The search for the remaining seven victims continues, and authorities have identified the D1-D2 sections of the tunnel as areas of particular focus.

A Month of Agonizing Wait for Victims’ Families

The families of the victims, who had hoped for a positive outcome, were devastated upon learning of Gurpreet Singh’s death. As the rescue operations continue, these families have maintained a constant presence at the site, waiting for news about their loved ones. Despite the best efforts of various agencies, the recovery of the remaining victims’ bodies has not progressed significantly.

Rescue Operations Continue with Caution

Given the fragile conditions inside the tunnel, rescuers are proceeding with extreme caution. The soil, weakened by water inflow, presents additional hazards. Authorities are determined to continue the excavation process, though it remains a slow and challenging task.

State Government’s Support and Future Plans

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s review of the operations reflects the state government’s commitment to resolving the situation. The government is determined to spare no effort to rescue the remaining personnel trapped in the tunnel and bring the families some closure in this tragic situation.

The rescue efforts are ongoing, and updates will follow as the situation develops.