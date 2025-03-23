Hyderabad Cab Drivers Boycott AC Rides – Will Passengers Face Unbearable Heat?

Hyderabad: Cab drivers in Hyderabad have launched a new phase of their protest against the unfair pricing practices of ride-hailing aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Starting from March 24, these drivers will implement a ‘No AC campaign’ as part of their ongoing efforts to highlight the issue of unreasonable fare rates that have led to financial losses for the drivers. This move comes after a boycott at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which has created potential disruptions for passengers.

Drivers’ Demand for Uniform Fares

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), representing the cab drivers, is demanding the government to introduce uniform fare policies similar to those for prepaid taxis. According to the union, this would help balance the high operational costs, such as fuel, maintenance, and driver’s services. The union argues that the fares currently set by aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido are causing substantial losses to the drivers.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), TGPWU President Sheikh Salahuddin said, “The ‘No AC campaign’ aims to address the issue of unfair fare differences and reduce the financial burden on drivers.” The drivers will also place notices in their cabs to inform passengers about the campaign, helping avoid disputes during rides.

Reasons Behind the ‘No AC Campaign’

The union has been advocating for a better fare structure since April 2024, claiming that while drivers earn Rs 10-12 per kilometre, the actual cost of running a vehicle with an air conditioner is between Rs 16-18 per kilometre. Additionally, the difference between aggregator fares and prepaid taxi rates is about Rs 300-400, further exacerbating the financial strain on drivers.

Drivers also face long waiting times at key locations, such as the airport, sometimes waiting for 3 to 4 hours for a return ride. These extended wait times, combined with the 30% commission taken by ride-hailing platforms, leave many drivers with significantly reduced earnings.

Future Plans and Potential Impact on Passengers

As the ‘No AC campaign’ gains traction, many drivers have threatened to hand over their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in protest. The association has called on the Telangana state government to intervene and regulate the pricing policies for cab aggregators, ensuring that fares are fair and sustainable for both drivers and passengers.

This move is expected to cause inconvenience for passengers, especially with the ongoing heatwave in the city. The absence of air-conditioned rides could make travel uncomfortable for many, particularly those using taxis for long-distance journeys or during peak daytime hours.

Call for Government Intervention

With mounting pressure from the cab drivers’ union, the government has been urged to step in and impose uniform charges on all cab aggregators. The union believes this step is necessary to address the ongoing financial struggles faced by the drivers while ensuring a fair deal for passengers as well.

As the situation evolves, authorities and commuters in Hyderabad are closely watching the developments. The ‘No AC campaign’ is likely to be a critical point of discussion in the coming days, as it directly affects the livelihoods of drivers and the comfort of passengers.

Stay tuned for more updates on the protest and its impact on Hyderabad’s transport services.