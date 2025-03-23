Light to Moderate Rain Predicted for Next Two Days

Chennai: March 23, 2025 – The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across various parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days. After a brief two-day dry spell, rain is expected to resume from March 27 and continue into the following day. Chennai is likely to experience light to moderate showers on Sunday, bringing relief from the recent heatwave.

Reasons Behind the Rainfall

The forecasted rainfall is attributed to a north-south trough extending from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. The weather department also noted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures until Sunday. However, temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall Statistics and Impact

On Saturday, Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38°C. Meanwhile, the southern parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed unseasonal rainfall, helping to lower temperatures in those regions. Thoothukudi received the highest rainfall in the state, with 8 cm of rain recorded in just 24 hours, leading to significant waterlogging in the city. This also affected infrastructure, including the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and Thoothukudi South Police Station.

Other regions that received light to moderate rainfall include Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Papanasam, Ambasamudram, and Nanguneri, with rainfall varying from 1 cm to 3.2 cm. The popular hill station of Ooty recorded around 2.8 cm of rain.

Detailed Rainfall in Various Areas

Tirunelveli District : Moolaikaraipattai – 15 mm Nanguneri – 10 mm Radhapuram – 11 mm Nambiyar Dam – 10 mm Papanasam – 5 mm Manjolai and Kakkachi – 2 mm each Nalumukku and Oothu – 4 mm each

: Tenkasi District : Karuppanathi Dam – 3.5 mm Courtallam – intermittent drizzles

: Kanyakumari District : Thiruparappu – 36.8 mm Kottaram, Mylaudy, Chittar-I, Chittar-II (Sivalogam) – 1.2 mm to 4 mm

:

Tamil Nadu’s Seasonal Rainfall Status

Tamil Nadu has recorded 14% more rainfall than the seasonal average during the ongoing northeast monsoon, with 447 mm of rainfall so far. This exceeds the seasonal norm of 393 mm. Chennai has received 845 mm of rainfall, a 16% increase above the average. Coimbatore also saw a significant rise in rainfall, registering 47% more than usual.

Monitoring the Situation

These weather developments come in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which devastated Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in late 2024. The cyclone caused widespread damage, claiming 12 lives and affecting agricultural land across the region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation with more rainfall expected, urging residents to remain cautious in the coming days.

Stay tuned for more updates as the weather evolves.