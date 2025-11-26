China Declares Arunachal ‘Its Territory’, Detains Indian Woman — Passport Rejected as “Invalid”

A major controversy has erupted after an Indian woman was detained in Arunachal Pradesh by China’s claim, when Chinese officials declared that Arunachal Pradesh belongs to China and that her Indian passport was “not valid”.

The woman, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, originally from Arunachal Pradesh and currently residing in the UK, faced humiliation and harassment during what was supposed to be a simple flight transit in Shanghai.

Her terrifying experience has now turned into a national-level outrage.

Also Read: Big Relief for Hyderabad! Industries to Move Outside City—Cleaner Air, Better Neighbourhoods Ahead

What Exactly Happened? The 18-Hour Ordeal

During her travel from London to Japan, Prema had a short layover in Shanghai. But instead of a normal transit, she faced:

Passport confiscated

18-hour detention by Chinese authorities

Not allowed to board her onward flight

No proper food, water, or information

Pressured to buy a new ticket

Mocked for being from Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese immigration staff reportedly told her:

“Arunachal is part of China. Your Indian passport is invalid.”

Some officials even laughed at her and joked:

“You should apply for a Chinese passport.”

Her experience highlights how China continues to target Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh as part of its aggressive territorial posture.

Why Was the Indian Woman Detained?

According to the details shared, the issue started when Prema scanned her passport at the E-Gates. The moment the system flagged her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese officers intervened.

They insisted:

Arunachal is “Chinese land”

Indian documents “do not apply” there

She must “prove her identity again”

This directly matches China’s long-standing attempt to challenge India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh — a move that India strongly rejects.

Public Anger: “Is This the New India?”

Indians across social media erupted in anger, asking:

Does an Indian deserve such treatment abroad?

Why was an Indian woman detained for being born in Arunachal Pradesh?

Will China continue mocking India’s sovereignty?

Many users called the incident:

“A national insult”

“An attack on Indian dignity”

“A deliberate humiliation by China”

Calls grew louder urging the Prime Minister of India to take strong action and confront Beijing over the disrespect shown to an Indian citizen.

A Moment That Demands Answers from Beijing

This shocking case of an Indian woman detained in Arunachal Pradesh by China’s claim raises several serious questions:

How can China declare an Indian passport “invalid”?

Why was she denied food and basic rights for 18 hours?

Why was she mocked for being from Arunachal Pradesh?

What steps will India take to protect its citizens abroad?

The incident has become a symbol of the larger geopolitical conflict between India and China, especially regarding Arunachal Pradesh.

𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬 & 𝐀𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧!



🚨 "Arunachal, not valid passport."



🚨 On being asked why, Prema was told, “Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid.”



🚨 Immigration staff members and airlines personnel mocked her, laughed… pic.twitter.com/jvmirrU7RR — Congress (@INCIndia) November 24, 2025

Conclusion: India Must Respond Firmly — Arunachal Pradesh Is India

The Indian woman detained in Arunachal Pradesh by China claim is more than a travel incident — it is an attack on India’s sovereignty and a humiliation of an Indian citizen.

China’s statement that “Arunachal is our land” and that an Indian passport is invalid cannot be ignored.

India must respond strongly to ensure this never happens again and to send a clear message:

Arunachal Pradesh is India — and no foreign claim can change that.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow all developments related to this escalating issue.