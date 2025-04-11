China Raises Tariffs on US Goods to 125% After Trump Imposes 145% on Chinese Imports

Beijing/Washington: In a sharp escalation of the ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, China on Friday increased tariffs on US goods to between 84% and 125%, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a tariff hike on Chinese imports, raising duties to an unprecedented 145%.

Despite the strong response, Beijing stated it would not retaliate further, even if the US continues to impose additional duties.

China Denounces US Tariff Move as “Unilateral Bullying”

China’s Ministry of Finance slammed the US decision, calling it a violation of international trade rules and basic economic norms.

“The US imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules… and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion,” the ministry said, as quoted by Reuters.

The ministry warned that China would “resolutely take countermeasures” if Washington continues to infringe on its economic interests in a substantial way. However, it also signaled that further retaliation will not be pursued, even if new US tariffs are introduced.

White House Excludes China from Tariff Pause

The White House confirmed that Trump’s 90-day tariff pause on duties applied to other nations does not extend to China. Instead, China will face a significant increase in import tariffs — now at 125% — as part of Washington’s pressure campaign.

Xi Jinping Urges EU to Resist “Unilateral Bullying”

In his first public response, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union to stand with China in opposing the US moves.

“China and Europe should fulfill their international responsibilities and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices,” Xi was quoted by state-run Xinhua News Agency.

China Files WTO Complaint, Targets US Companies

China, which had already raised tariffs to 84% earlier in the week, also filed a new complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), stating that the US actions threaten global trade stability.

In parallel, Beijing has added 12 US firms to its export control list and named six others as “unreliable entities” — a retaliatory measure against Trump’s moves.

Global Implications

The latest round of tariff hikes signals a dramatic intensification in the US-China trade war, with potential ripple effects across global supply chains and economic markets. While China’s decision not to further retaliate may offer a temporary cooling effect, experts warn that prolonged tensions could damage trade relations for years to come.