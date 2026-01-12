Chinese Manjha Crackdown Intensifies in Hyderabad: ₹43 Lakh Worth Seized in Four Days
Hyderabad Police intensify Chinese manjha crackdown, seizing ₹43 lakh worth in four days. Over 200 arrested in one month as Sankranti approaches.
The Chinese manjha special drive in Hyderabad is continuing at full pace as police step up action ahead of the Sankranti festival. Over the last four days (January 8 to January 11) alone, Hyderabad Police have seized 2,150 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha worth ₹43 lakh, highlighting the seriousness of the crackdown.
Table of Contents
29 Cases Registered, 57 Arrested in Four Days
According to police officials, the banned Chinese manjha, which poses a grave threat to human lives, birds, and the environment, is still being sold illegally in some areas of the city.
During the recent special drive:
- 29 cases were registered
- 57 persons were arrested
- 2,150 bobbins worth ₹43 lakh were seized
The sharp and synthetic nature of Chinese manjha has been linked to several fatal and serious injury cases in the past.
₹1.68 Crore Worth Manjha Seized in One Month
The enforcement action over the past one month shows the scale of the problem. Police data reveals that:
- 132 cases were registered
- 8,376 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha were seized
- The seized material is valued at ₹1.68 crore
- 200 people were arrested in total
These figures underline Hyderabad Police’s zero-tolerance approach towards the sale and use of banned kite strings.
Sale or Purchase of Chinese Manjha Invites Jail Term
Police have issued a clear warning that selling or buying banned Chinese manjha is a punishable offence, and violators will face strict legal action, including jail terms. Special teams are continuing inspections in markets, godowns, and residential areas across the city.
Use Safe Kite Strings, Celebrate Sankranti Safely
With Sankranti celebrations underway, police have urged citizens to:
- Use only safe cotton kite strings
- Avoid synthetic or glass-coated manjha
- Protect children, pedestrians, birds, and two-wheeler riders
The Chinese manjha crackdown in Hyderabad is aimed at ensuring that the festival is celebrated safely and joyfully, without risking lives.
