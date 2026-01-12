Chinese Manjha Crackdown Intensifies in Hyderabad: ₹43 Lakh Worth Seized in Four Days

The Chinese manjha special drive in Hyderabad is continuing at full pace as police step up action ahead of the Sankranti festival. Over the last four days (January 8 to January 11) alone, Hyderabad Police have seized 2,150 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha worth ₹43 lakh, highlighting the seriousness of the crackdown.

29 Cases Registered, 57 Arrested in Four Days

According to police officials, the banned Chinese manjha, which poses a grave threat to human lives, birds, and the environment, is still being sold illegally in some areas of the city.

During the recent special drive:

29 cases were registered

were registered 57 persons were arrested

were arrested 2,150 bobbins worth ₹43 lakh were seized

The sharp and synthetic nature of Chinese manjha has been linked to several fatal and serious injury cases in the past.

₹1.68 Crore Worth Manjha Seized in One Month

The enforcement action over the past one month shows the scale of the problem. Police data reveals that:

132 cases were registered

were registered 8,376 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha were seized

of banned Chinese manjha were seized The seized material is valued at ₹1.68 crore

200 people were arrested in total

These figures underline Hyderabad Police’s zero-tolerance approach towards the sale and use of banned kite strings.

Sale or Purchase of Chinese Manjha Invites Jail Term

Police have issued a clear warning that selling or buying banned Chinese manjha is a punishable offence, and violators will face strict legal action, including jail terms. Special teams are continuing inspections in markets, godowns, and residential areas across the city.

Use Safe Kite Strings, Celebrate Sankranti Safely

With Sankranti celebrations underway, police have urged citizens to:

Use only safe cotton kite strings

Avoid synthetic or glass-coated manjha

Protect children, pedestrians, birds, and two-wheeler riders

The Chinese manjha crackdown in Hyderabad is aimed at ensuring that the festival is celebrated safely and joyfully, without risking lives.

