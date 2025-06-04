Chinnaswamy Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 11, Over 50 Injured in RCB Victory Parade

Bengaluru: A moment of triumph turned into a scene of tragedy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when a stampede-like situation erupted near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were being felicitated for their historic IPL 2025 victory.

Celebrations Marred by Chaos and Casualties

What began as jubilant celebrations following RCB’s maiden IPL title win ended in heartbreak as at least 11 people, including a child, lost their lives, and dozens were injured. The crowd had gathered in massive numbers to witness the felicitation of RCB players by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Rush Leads to Panic Near Stadium

As per eyewitnesses, overcrowding and a lack of crowd control near the stadium led to panic and a stampede-like scenario. Police reportedly used mild force in an attempt to manage the situation, but were overwhelmed by the size and enthusiasm of the crowd.

Hospitals Overflow with Victims

Injured individuals were rushed to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where many are still undergoing treatment. Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Political Leaders Respond to Tragedy

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar acknowledged the tragic deaths but refrained from confirming the exact toll. Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya appealed to the public: “Let this moment of joy not be overshadowed by tragedy. Celebrate responsibly.”

RCB’s Long-Awaited Title

The tragedy comes just a day after RCB clinched a historic six-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, finally breaking an 18-year title drought. The victory was especially emotional for RCB icon Virat Kohli, who has been with the team since the IPL’s inception in 2008.

Questions Raised Over Crowd Management

The incident has sparked serious concerns about the safety protocols and crowd management measures in place during large public events. Authorities are likely to initiate an inquiry to determine what went wrong and how such incidents can be prevented in the future.