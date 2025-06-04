Tragedy at RCB Victory Parade: Stampede Claims Six Lives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 4: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a tragic incident as a stampede broke out during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade, leading to the death of at least six fans and injuries to over 25 others.

Stampede Occurs Near Chinnaswamy Stadium

The incident occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a grand felicitation event was scheduled to honour RCB’s IPL 2025 victory. The RCB team was en route to the stadium in an open-top bus as part of the victory parade, which started from Vidhana Soudha.

Overcrowding Turns Deadly Near Vidhana Soudha

Thousands of RCB fans had gathered at various points along the parade route, especially near Vidhana Soudha. As crowd pressure increased and barricades failed, panic ensued, triggering a stampede.

Six Dead, Dozens Injured in Chaos

Initial reports confirm that six RCB fans lost their lives, while more than 25 others sustained injuries. Several of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and are currently receiving medical attention. The identities of the deceased have not been officially released.

Authorities Blame Poor Crowd Management

Eyewitnesses and local residents blamed inadequate crowd control and poor planning by authorities. While the police had deployed personnel along the parade route, the unexpected surge in crowds appears to have overwhelmed the arrangements.

Celebrations Turn Somber for RCB Fans

Who organizes a mass celebration without barricades or a proper strategy? This isn’t just a celebration gone wrong; it’s a complete administrative failure. 🤬#chinnaswamystadium #Stampede #RCB pic.twitter.com/QungWARdTZ — The Letter S (@WhyTheLetter_S) June 4, 2025

The celebratory mood following RCB’s historic maiden IPL title win has now turned somber. Many fans took to social media to express shock and condolences, questioning how a festive event could lead to such a disaster.

"JUST DON'T GO. IT'S DANGEROUS."



RCB fans outside Chinnaswamy reveal stampede like situation 👀 pic.twitter.com/uM2EFD0wb6 — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) June 4, 2025

Investigation Ordered

The Bengaluru police have launched an immediate investigation into the stampede. State authorities are expected to announce compensation for the victims’ families, and officials are reviewing crowd control measures taken during the event.