Kohli’s Tears, Anushka’s Hug: Suniel Shetty Calls It the ‘Greatest IPL Love Story’

Mumbai: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their first-ever IPL championship title, an emotional post-match moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma captured the hearts of millions — including Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who described the scene as “a love story sealed with glory.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shetty shared a video of Anushka running toward Virat and embracing him moments after RCB’s historic win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The actress was seen wiping Kohli’s tears in a display of raw emotion and victory.

Suniel Shetty, calling Kohli “the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar,” wrote:

“18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red. Virat Kohli — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul. This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory.”

The emotional video was soundtracked by the romantic number ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from Anushka’s 2016 film Sultan, further adding to the intimate and cinematic feel of the moment.

Celebs Congratulate RCB and the Couple

Actors including Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj also congratulated the team. Vijay Deverakonda, one of the first to react, posted:

“Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans. You have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It’s a happy happy moment to see.”

A Historic Win for RCB

RCB defeated Punjab Kings in a thrilling final, putting an end to their 18-year title drought in the Indian Premier League. Anushka Sharma, who was present at the stadium, cheered passionately for her husband throughout the match. The emotional reunion between the star couple has since gone viral, symbolizing years of perseverance and partnership.