Chiranjeevi Receives UK’s Lifetime Achievement Award: “It Motivates Me to Work with Greater Vigor”

Mumbai: Megastar Chiranjeevi recently received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the UK government, marking an unforgettable moment in his illustrious career. The actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude and renewed enthusiasm in a message shared on his social media.

Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Gratitude for the Recognition

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note thanking everyone who contributed to his career and humanitarian efforts. “Heart filled with gratitude for the honor at the House of Commons – UK Parliament, by so many esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, and Diplomats,” he wrote. “Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Lifetime Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.”

He further added, “Words are not enough. But a heartfelt thank you to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends, and all my family members who have been a part of my journey and the humanitarian causes I’ve been championing. This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigor.”

Alongside his message, Chiranjeevi shared images from the grand event, showcasing the moment he was presented with the prestigious award.

Chiranjeevi Makes History with Lifetime Achievement Award

The actor made history as the first Indian celebrity to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the British government. This remarkable honor was presented to him during a special ceremony held at the UK Parliament’s House of Commons in London on March 19, 2025.

This achievement adds to Chiranjeevi’s ever-growing list of accolades, highlighting his contributions to Indian cinema, his philanthropy, and his enduring impact on the global stage.

Pawan Kalyan Congratulates His Elder Brother

Chiranjeevi’s brother, Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was among the first to congratulate him on this significant milestone. Pawan expressed his immense pride in his brother’s achievement through a heartfelt message on social media, describing Chiranjeevi as a guiding force in his life.

“I consider Chiranjeevi garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi garu is the hero of my life,” Pawan wrote alongside pictures from the ceremony.

A Momentous Ceremony in the Presence of Dignitaries

The award ceremony at the House of Commons in London was graced by a range of notable dignitaries. Among the guests were Members of Parliament from the ruling Labour Party, including Navendu Mishra (Stockport), Sojan Joseph, and Bob Blackman. Their presence further underscored the importance of Chiranjeevi’s accomplishment on the international stage.

Chiranjeevi’s Motivation to Continue His Work

Following the ceremony, Chiranjeevi conveyed how this recognition has inspired him to push forward with even more vigor. His message reflected his unwavering dedication to both his craft and the charitable causes he supports. The Lifetime Achievement Award serves not only as a testament to his extraordinary career but also as a reminder of the profound impact he has had on his fans and the world.

Chiranjeevi’s career continues to inspire millions, and this remarkable honor serves as yet another milestone in the journey of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.