Chiranjeevi Thanks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Resolving Tollywood Wage Dispute

On his social media site of X, the actor reviewed the actions of the Chief Minister as dealing with the complex issue with utmost harmony- being fair to both the producers and the workers. The actor also appreciated the larger vision of the CM to take Hyderabad to the next levels as a regionally based film hub to one with an international status of film production.

The emergence of the crisis was on August 4, 2016, during which the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation organized a strike demanding a rise of 30 percent in wages. Initially the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce declined and there was a stalemate. The war stalled the film shoots in the region.

After weeks of stalemate, the two parties settled to have their terms registered at the Labour Office. A breakthrough was witnessed in a joint press meet by the representatives of the producers and the employees federation along with the TFDC chairman Dil Raju and Additional Labour Commissioner Gangadhar Eslavath.

Without the skillful hand of the CM the stalemate would have lasted many months more, said Chiranjeevi in his address. He showed positivism that the new revived spirit of industry unity would not change as well that the government would go on supporting the growth of the industry as a whole.

The production calendar of Tollywood is soon to have a new impetus with shoots expected to resume in the wake of the end of the strike. The resolution is an indication of a bright change to stability and the future in the Telugu flick industry.