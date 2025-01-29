Choreographer Ahmed Khan Shares Fun Anecdote from ‘Yes Boss’ Shoot with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Acclaimed director and choreographer Ahmed Khan, known for his work with Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from the iconic song “Chaand Taare” in the 1997 film Yes Boss. Speaking about the shoot, Khan revealed that the song held deep personal meaning for him, and everyone involved in its creation.

A Nostalgic Shoot at Bandstand

Recalling the shoot of the song on the streets of Bandstand, Mumbai, Khan said, “When I was shooting ‘Chaand Taare’, it was a very inspirational song. The song meant a lot to me, Shah Rukh Khan, Jatin Lalit, and many youngsters who were involved in it.” The song’s lyrics, written by Javed Akhtar, were about a young boy with big dreams, aspiring to achieve everything in life.

Khan explained that he wanted to capture Shah Rukh Khan’s character as a regular person in Mumbai, dreaming big and striving for success. The shoot involved children and various cartoon characters, and Khan even suggested to Jatin Lalit that the song’s beat be changed from a double beat to a single beat, which they embraced positively.

A Memorable Incident with Shah Rukh Khan

Khan also shared a fun anecdote from the shoot, “Once we were shooting in Bandstand, and we were outside Mannat. But it wasn’t Mannat then. I remember making Shah Rukh jump on a Parsi’s vehicle, and something went wrong.

The guard asked us to move, and I still remember Shah Rukh telling me, ‘Shot lena hain, Khareed lu kya?’ I said, ‘Yes, buy it, and then we will shoot nicely here.’ It made me realize that when you say something, it should always be positive, and it happens. And today, if you see the song, Mannat is there.”

Ahmed Khan’s Next Project: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Looking ahead, Ahmed Khan is preparing to work on the last schedule of the highly anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle, which is set to shoot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.