Kiara Advani Joins Yash in Bangalore for ‘Toxic’ Shoot

Mumbai: The much-anticipated drama Toxic, starring KGF fame Yash and Kiara Advani, has already created a significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. As per recent updates, both Yash and Kiara Advani have now arrived in Bangalore to kickstart an important leg of the film’s shoot.

Bangalore Schedule Marks Crucial Phase of the Film

A source close to the production revealed, “After completing a pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are excited to bring this unique story to life.”

This schedule will feature some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline, making it a significant phase for the film’s production.

Goa Song Sequence and Yash’s Dance Comeback

Prior to this, the makers of Toxic filmed a song sequence in Goa, which featured Kiara Advani and Yash. The track was choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya. Fans can also expect to see Yash’s return to the dance floor in this film after a long hiatus.

Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

Apart from Kiara Advani and Yash, Toxic will feature Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Darrell D’Silva in pivotal roles, among others. The film is expected to be set in a bygone era, revolving around a powerful drug cartel in Goa, operating behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

Nayanthara Joins the Cast, Replacing Kareena Kapoor?

There has been speculation that Nayanthara has replaced Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie, though this remains unconfirmed. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the drama is slated for a late 2025 release. As the project is still in the shooting phase, further details about the film are being kept under wraps for now.

Kiara Advani’s Busy Schedule

In addition to Toxic, Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (played by Hrithik Roshan), who will combat a new threat to the nation.