Ranji Trophy: Ayush Badoni Talks About Virat Kohli’s Impact Ahead of Delhi’s Match Against Railways

New Delhi: The atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has taken on a new level of excitement and energy with the confirmation of Virat Kohli‘s participation in Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Railways, which begins on Thursday.

Having last played in the Ranji Trophy in November 2012, Kohli’s return to the prestigious domestic red-ball competition has sparked anticipation among players and fans alike. The Delhi team is buzzing with motivation, with everyone eager to perform well.

Ayush Badoni Talks About the Team’s Excitement

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni shared his thoughts on the boost Kohli’s presence has given the team. “We just want to end playing this upcoming match on a good note. We are not thinking about the points table as anything can happen. But we are going for an outright result. Everyone is very motivated and excited after Virat’s arrival,” Badoni said during a press interaction on the eve of the match.

He further shared that Kohli had been motivating the team, encouraging confidence and a winning mindset. “He was just explaining to everyone yesterday to be confident. Just like he is on the field, everyone is thinking of winning. Everyone is very motivated for the match, and with Virat also here, we are even more motivated now,” Badoni added.

Kohli to Bat at No. 4, Delhi’s Playing XI Still Not Decided

Badoni confirmed that Kohli will be batting at his usual No. 4 position in the batting order, which could push other players down, possibly including himself. Delhi’s playing XI is yet to be decided, and with a green wicket expected, pacers might be added to the side.

Badoni Reflects on the Impact of Kohli and Pant

Reflecting on the privilege of leading a team that includes big names like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Badoni said, “It is a very good feeling when two big players are there in the team. Their presence is just enough, and I myself feel very motivated. I have handled the pressure of playing against him (Kohli). So, it will be fun to play with him.”

Intensified Practice Sessions Ahead of the Match

The practice sessions leading up to the match have been more intense and prolonged than usual, with Badoni acknowledging that Kohli’s arrival has brought about a change in the team’s approach. “He has been very positive. The way he is on the field, it’s the same he’s off the field too. He is very fun-loving. The intensity is a little more in practice as it’s the last match. We have to end it on a good note. With Virat’s arrival, it has become a very fun atmosphere,” Badoni explained.

Delhi Aims to End on a High Note

Delhi enters this match following a tough ten-wicket loss to Saurashtra in Rajkot, which left them in sixth place in the points table. Despite the setback, Badoni is focused on the goal ahead, emphasizing that the team is determined to get an outright win against Railways.

“The process is the same. What we have been following, exactly it is going on. So, there is nothing that has changed, as the same process is going on. I have left it (defeat in Rajkot) completely behind,” said Badoni.

He added, “If all goes well, then we will win, and qualify (for the knockouts). But I am not thinking far ahead right now. But whenever I bowl, I think about how to take maximum wickets, and I think of making as many runs as possible when batting.”

With Kohli’s arrival and the team’s renewed focus, Delhi will be aiming for a strong performance to end their campaign on a high note.