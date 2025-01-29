Tickets for WTC Final to Go on Sale from January 31

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s will be available for general sale starting January 31.

Australia and South Africa Set for WTC Final

Reigning champions Australia secured their spot in the 2025 WTC final after defeating India 3-1 in the recent Border-Gavaskar series. South Africa earned their place after a dominant 2-0 series win over Pakistan on home soil. This will be South Africa’s first appearance in a World Test Championship final, while Australia looks to defend their title, which they won in 2023 by defeating India at The Oval.

The WTC final will take place at Lord’s on June 11, 2025.

Ticket Sales and Prices

Tickets for the highly anticipated match will go on sale at 10:00 AM GMT (UK time) and 3:30 PM IST on January 31. Fans with priority access, including the ICC Family, will have an exclusive 48-hour window starting January 29 to purchase tickets.

Prices for the WTC final begin at 45 pounds for adults and 15 pounds for under-16s. Tickets can be purchased through the official WTC website, worldtestchampionship.com.

ICC’s Anticipation for the Ultimate Test

“We are delighted to make tickets available for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s,” said Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer. “The ICC World Test Championship has produced a number of absorbing clashes over the past two years, and this Ultimate Test promises to provide unrivaled drama on the biggest stage.”

The WTC final will see the top team in the World Test Championship standings face the number one team in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings. Dahiya encourages fans to act quickly to secure tickets for this exciting match-up.

South Africa’s Hopes and Australia’s Determination

South Africa’s captain, Temba Bavuma, is eager for his team’s first appearance in the WTC final and hopes to lift the Mace. “Facing Australia is always a fierce contest, and to do so at Lord’s – one of the most iconic cricket venues – makes it even more special,” said Bavuma. “We encourage fans to get their tickets and be part of what’s sure to be an unforgettable week of Test cricket.”

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, expressed excitement at the opportunity to return to Lord’s, a venue filled with cherished memories for the team. “We are very keen to get back to Lord’s,” Cummins said. “The crowds we got in Australia were incredible last summer, so it would be nice to top it off in London if we can.”

Secure Your Spot for the Ultimate Test

As anticipation builds for the 2025 World Test Championship Final, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early and witness what promises to be an unforgettable showdown between two cricketing giants at one of the sport’s most revered venues.