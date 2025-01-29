U19 WC: Nigeria Women Win Nail-Biter Against Ireland to Finish Campaign on High

Bangi: Nigeria ended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on a high note, securing a thrilling six-run victory against Ireland in their Super Six match at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval on Wednesday.

Nigeria Finish Third in Super Six Group 2

With this win, Nigeria claimed third place in Super Six Group 2, while Ireland’s defeat saw them unable to surpass New Zealand, finishing at the bottom of the group.

Nigeria’s Batting Performance

Despite a slow start, Nigeria posted a challenging total of 94 after losing the toss and being put to bat by Ireland’s captain Niamh MacNulty. Kia McCartney emerged as Ireland’s best bowler, taking 2 wickets for 13 runs from her four overs.

Nigeria was in trouble early, losing key batter Victory Igbinedion in the first over and finding themselves at a precarious 18/3 inside the first five overs. However, Christabel Chukwuonye led the rebuilding effort with a steady 25 runs. Omosigho Eguakun contributed 17 runs, while Peculiar Agboya and Lilian Ude added valuable late runs to boost the total.

Ireland’s Chase Falls Short

In response, Ireland suffered an early blow, losing a wicket in the first over. However, Freya Sargent and Rebecca Lowe stabilized the innings, guiding their side to 30/2 by the end of the powerplay. Despite the steady progress, regular wickets kept Nigeria in control. Some late resistance from Millie Spence and Kia McCartney brought Ireland closer, but they were ultimately bowled out for 88, falling short by six runs.

Standout Performances and Player of the Match

Lillian Ude was the standout performer for Nigeria, with remarkable bowling figures of 3/11. Peace Usen and Anointed Akhigbe also contributed with two wickets each. For her all-round performance, including a crucial 12 runs off 11 balls with the bat, Lillian Ude was named Player of the Match.

This narrow victory ensured Nigeria finished their tournament on a positive note, showing resilience in both batting and bowling to seal their third-place finish in the group.