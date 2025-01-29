Israel Vows ‘Unlimited’ Military Presence in Syria, Defense Minister Says

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced that Israel’s military forces will maintain an “unlimited” presence in Syria, with operations continuing indefinitely in key strategic areas, including the summit of Mount Hermon and the surrounding buffer zone.

Israeli Military Deployment in Southern Syria

During a visit to military posts established by Israel at Mount Hermon on Tuesday, Katz reaffirmed the country’s commitment to securing its borders and preventing hostile forces from gaining a foothold in southern Syria. Katz emphasized that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would remain stationed at the summit of Mount Hermon and the adjacent buffer zone for an “unlimited time” to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.

Preventing Iranian Influence in Southern Syria

Israel’s ongoing military presence is primarily aimed at countering Iranian-backed forces and other groups not aligned with Israel in southern Syria. Katz made it clear that Israel would not allow hostile factions to establish themselves in the area, particularly along the Suwayda-Damascus axis. “We will not rely on others for our defense,” Katz stated, highlighting Israel’s direct involvement in regional security.

Strategic Importance of Mount Hermon

At 2,814 meters, Mount Hermon is the highest point on the eastern Mediterranean coast, offering a commanding view of Israel, Syria, and Lebanon. This location has been a key military stronghold for Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War when it initially occupied parts of the Golan Heights, later annexing the region—a move that has not been recognized internationally.

Recent Israeli Military Actions

In December, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Israel deployed ground forces into the demilitarized buffer zone, which had been monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force since the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria. Israel also seized control of Syrian army positions at the peak of Mount Hermon.

Also Read: US Officially Withdraws from Paris Agreement for Second Time, UN Confirms

To date, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes, targeting approximately 500 Syrian sites, including military assets like naval facilities and surface-to-air missile systems. Israel claims these strikes were essential to prevent weapons from reaching rebel groups and hostile actors in the region.

Israel Vows ‘Unlimited’ Military Presence in Syria, Defense Minister Says

Israel’s Commitment to Regional Security

Katz also emphasized Israel’s continued relationships with friendly local populations, particularly the Druze community in the area, as part of its broader strategy for maintaining regional stability.