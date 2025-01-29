US Officially Withdraws from Paris Agreement for Second Time, UN Confirms

The United Nations has confirmed that the United States has officially notified its withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, marking the second time the country will exit the global accord aimed at combating climate change.

US Withdrawal Notification

On January 27, 2025, the U.S. communicated its decision to the UN Secretary-General, with the withdrawal set to take effect on January 27, 2026, as outlined in Article 28, Paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement. This move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day back in the White House, signaling a reversal of federal climate policy.

Reversal of Biden Administration’s Efforts

Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement comes after President Joe Biden had rejoined the accord upon taking office in January 2021. During Biden’s tenure, the U.S. updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target, aiming for a 61-66% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The Paris Agreement’s Goal

The Paris Agreement, signed in December 2015, seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a goal the UN continues to support despite the U.S. withdrawal.

Previous US Withdrawal and Biden’s Reentry

The first U.S. exit occurred in November 2020 under the Trump administration, but Biden’s executive action brought the U.S. back into the agreement shortly after he took office. Trump’s renewed exit marks a significant shift in U.S. federal climate policy, with additional moves to rescind Biden-era climate policies, declare a national energy emergency, and promote energy production on federal lands and waters.

Global Climate Efforts in Jeopardy

As the U.S. prepares for its formal withdrawal in 2026, global climate efforts face another setback. The UN continues to advocate for strong, effective actions to address climate change and keep global temperatures within safe limits.