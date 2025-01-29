Flights Suspended After Violent Protests in DR Congo; AU Urges M23 to Lay Down Arms

Kinshasa: Uganda Airlines has announced the suspension of its flights to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), following violent protests that resulted in widespread damage to foreign embassies and heightened tensions in the region.

The decision to halt flights came after mass demonstrations against the escalating situation in Goma, the capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province, and the perceived inaction of the international community.

Violent Protests and Embassy Attacks

Protesters in Kinshasa took to the streets on Tuesday, targeting foreign embassies and the headquarters of the United Nations peacekeeping mission. The protests were a response to the ongoing conflict in Goma, where fighting between the DRC army and M23 rebels has intensified.

Demonstrators disrupted traffic, blocked commercial activities, and set fires, including the exterior of the French embassy and the Ugandan embassy. The protests also led to looting and significant damage to embassy properties. Sounds of explosions were heard near the Rwandan embassy and the US consulate.

In response to the violence, the governor of Kinshasa, Daniel Bumba Lubaki, announced a suspension of all protests in the city. However, a peaceful march is still planned, and the police have urged protesters to remain calm, warning that troublemakers would face consequences.

Escalation of Conflict in Goma

The situation in Goma, located in the eastern DRC, remains volatile. Hostilities between the DRC army and M23 rebels resumed on Tuesday after a brief period of calm. M23 rebels have been intensifying their attacks on Goma, and according to military sources, they have taken control of the area near the airport, a strategically important location. The UN has evacuated part of its non-essential staff from Goma to Kampala, Uganda, as a safety precaution due to the ongoing escalation.

African Union Calls for Peaceful Resolution

The African Union (AU) strongly condemned the violence in the eastern DRC and urged the M23 rebels to lay down their arms. The AU’s Peace and Security Council held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, where Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security, emphasized the need for dialogue and a peaceful resolution. The AU called on the M23 to honor the August 2024 ceasefire agreement and prioritize peace talks to end the conflict.

UN and International Reactions

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the eastern DRC. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the M23’s offensive and called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal from occupied areas. He emphasized the dire situation, with over 400,000 people displaced since the beginning of 2025 due to the conflict.

Conclusion

As the crisis continues to unfold in the DRC, the suspension of flights and ongoing protests highlight the deepening instability in the region. The African Union and international community are calling for an end to the violence and a return to dialogue to ensure peace in the DRC. With the M23’s advances continuing, the situation remains tense, and the global community is watching closely as efforts to resolve the conflict intensify.

