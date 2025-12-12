Cold Wave Grips Hyderabad, City Sees Coldest Morning in 7 Years, IMD Issues New Alerts

Hyderabad woke up to an unusually cold morning on Friday, December 12, as temperatures dipped to their lowest level in seven years. The sudden drop in temperature surprised many residents, marking one of the coldest mornings of the winter season in the city.

Hyderabad Records 6.3°C — Lowest in Seven Years

According to weather observations, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) recorded a freezing 6.3°C, making it the coldest spot in the city this season. The cold wave extended across several neighbourhoods:

Moula Ali: 7.3°C

7.3°C Rajendranagar: 7.7°C

7.7°C Shivrampally: 8.8°C

8.8°C Alwal: 9.0°C

9.0°C Gachibowli: 9.1°C

9.1°C Bolarum: 9.3°C

9.3°C Maredpally: 10.1°C

10.1°C Quthbullapur: 10.2°C

10.2°C Jeedimetla: 11°C

Many parts of the city remained in single-digit temperatures, creating a rare winter chill for Hyderabadis.

IMD Forecast: Foggy Mornings, Clear Skies Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted:

Light fog during early morning hours

Clear skies throughout the day

throughout the day Temperatures expected to stay 3 to 4 degrees below normal on December 13 and 14

The cold wave is likely to continue as the city experiences stronger northeasterly winds.

Temperature Outlook for the Next Two Days

As per the latest forecast, Hyderabad may record:

Maximum temperature: Around 30°C

Around Minimum temperature: Near 12°C

This pattern suggests crisp mornings and relatively mild afternoons for the next 48 hours.

The Hyderabad cold wave, marked by a remarkable drop to 6.3°C, has brought rare winter conditions to the city. With several localities reporting single-digit temperatures, residents should prepare for chilly mornings over the next two days as the cold spell continues.

