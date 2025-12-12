Watch, Woman Brutally Assaulted by Husband, Heartbreaking Video Surfaces on Social Media

A deeply disturbing video from Lucknow has sparked public outrage, showing a woman being assaulted inside her home while her 14-year-old daughter recorded the incident and begged for help. The case, linked to the Saharaganj area, has drawn immediate attention due to the severity of the violence and the emotional distress visible in the footage.

Accused Identified as Vikram Rupali

According to details emerging from the incident, the man seen attacking his wife has been identified as Vikram Rupali, a local resident whose actions in the video have raised serious concerns about domestic abuse and child trauma.

Residents in the area have also stated that he runs a chicken shop named Rupali Brothers in Hazratganj, a point that further helped in confirming his identity.

Victim Says She Was Harassed for Running a PG

The woman, who manages a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation from her home to support household needs and her daughter’s education, has alleged that:

Her husband and mother-in-law repeatedly pressured her to close the PG

Ending the PG income would leave her and her daughter financially helpless

The harassment has been ongoing for weeks, escalating into violence

The Lucknow assault video shows the woman being repeatedly attacked as her daughter cries, attempts to intervene, and calls for the violence to stop—capturing the emotional intensity and fear inside the home.

Second Video Appeals for Help

Alongside the assault footage, another clip has surfaced in which the woman appeals to the public and authorities. She states:

“On December 5, my husband Vikram Rupali harassed me and my daughter. Fifteen days ago, he tore our clothes and threw us out of the house. Please help us.”

Her statement suggests a pattern of abuse and highlights the urgent need for intervention and protection for both mother and child.

Authorities Respond After Lucknow Assault Video Spreads

As the video gained traction online, the Uttar Pradesh Women and Child Security Organisation responded publicly, directing Lucknow Police to take cognizance and initiate appropriate action.

Local residents have also emphasized that the family requires immediate protection, given the repeated allegations of violence and intimidation.

The Lucknow woman assault video has highlighted serious concerns about domestic violence, financial coercion, and child safety. As authorities begin their investigation into the Saharaganj incident involving Vikram Rupali, the public continues to call for swift action to protect the woman and her daughter and ensure justice is served.

