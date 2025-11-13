Class X Exam Fee Deadline Extended: Students Get More Time, Late Fee Slabs Announced

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has extended the deadline for paying the Class X public examination fees, giving students additional time to complete the process without penalty. According to the latest government orders, students can pay the exam fee until November 20 without any late charges.

For those who miss the initial deadline, a late fee of ₹50 will be applicable from November 21 to 29. A second extended window, with a late fee of ₹200, is available from December 2 to 11. The final opportunity to pay the fee comes with a late fee of ₹500, valid from December 15 to 29, the order stated.

Also Read: Telangana Issues Fresh TET Notification: Applications Open Nov 15, Exams in this Month

Officials said the extension aims to ensure that no student is left out of the upcoming Class X examinations due to payment delays.