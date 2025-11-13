Telangana Issues Fresh TET Notification: Applications Open Nov 15, Exams in this Month

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Thursday issued the latest notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). As per the announcement, the online application process will begin on November 15 and continue until November 29.

The TET examination for this cycle is scheduled to be held from January 3 to January 31, 2025, through a computer-based format. The department confirmed that detailed guidelines, syllabus, eligibility criteria, and examination procedures have been made available through the official TET portal.

Also Read: Hyderabad Set for Global Takeoff as CM Revanth Reddy’s $1 Trillion Pitch Earns USISPF Applause

This marks the second TET notification for 2025. The first round was released last June, following which the examinations were conducted successfully, and results were declared on July 22.

The new notification holds significance for thousands of teachers across the state. As per the Supreme Court’s directions, TET qualification is mandatory for teachers working in government schools. Those already in service must clear the test to continue in their positions, making this round crucial for many educators.