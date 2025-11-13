Hyderabad Set for Global Takeoff as CM Revanth Reddy’s $1 Trillion Pitch Earns USISPF Applause

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s ambitious pitch for large-scale investments in the state received an overwhelmingly positive response at the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday. Presenting his long-term vision of transforming Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and achieving $3 trillion SGDP by 2047, the Chief Minister outlined a roadmap aimed at positioning Telangana as one of the world’s most dynamic growth hubs.

USISPF Chairman and Cisco Chairman Emeritus, John T. Chambers, praised Revanth Reddy’s presentation, calling the vision “bold, clear, and achievable,” and assured full support on behalf of the forum. USISPF President Mukesh Aghi also announced that a large delegation of global industry leaders would attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad on December 8–9, where the state’s comprehensive development plan will be showcased.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Hyderabad’s unique advantages—its central location, robust infrastructure, strong safety record, and business-friendly environment—describing the city as one of the most attractive global destinations for investment. He reiterated his commitment to women’s empowerment, high-quality education, urban development, and skill training for youth, noting that these pillars would help transform Hyderabad into a truly world-class city.

Revanth Reddy also invited leading global universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad, arguing that the city’s affordability, connectivity, and supportive visa framework would open opportunities for students across the Global South.

The Chief Minister showcased major upcoming projects, including the 30,000-acre Bharat Future City, the Musi River rejuvenation, a dry port, expansions to the metro rail and regional ring road, and the creation of dedicated manufacturing zones between ORR and RRR. He emphasized that Telangana is perfectly positioned to serve as a strong “China +1” investment alternative for multinational companies.

In a symbolic proposal reflecting deeper corporate collaboration, Revanth Reddy suggested naming important Hyderabad roads after leading global companies like Google, Meta, Infosys, and TCS. His pitch, which also included a presentation of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision, drew strong interest from global investors and industry leaders.

The Chief Minister also pointed out Telangana’s demographic strength—its large youth population and rapid economic growth rate—while noting that governments over the past three decades, irrespective of party, have consistently supported industrial development and investment in the state.

USISPF leaders concluded that Telangana’s vision is transparent, ambitious, and achievable, expressing deep interest in exploring investment opportunities in the upcoming summit.