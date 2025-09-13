CM Rekha Gupta launches country’s first hi-tech power cable repair van in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the city’s first hotline maintenance van that will repair live electricity cables without disconnecting power supply to homes and shops nearby.

Launching a pilot project on the hi-tech vans in Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, the CM said, “Such vans will soon be deputed in all constituencies in the city. This is the first time in the country that such a van is being introduced in the city today.”

The first van, costing Rs 1.5 crore, is being deployed for the convenience of residents of the constituency, said the CM, calling it a gift to people from the Power Department.

“We want residents in all constituencies to also get such a facility which helps avoid inconvenience due to forced power cuts to carry out repairs,” she said.

Informing residents about the other development works in the constituency, she said, “New street lights are being installed in the area, while across the entire Delhi, more than 44,000 new lights will be installed to further strengthen lighting and security.”

Additionally, work on underground cabling from Shalimar Bagh Khosla Grid to Netaji Subhash Place Circuit is also beginning, she said.

A new road is going to be constructed near Munak Canal at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore by the central government, and for this, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, she said, adding that a new Chhath Ghat will also be built on this canal.

The CM took to X and said, “Today, financial assistance has been provided by the government to the families of the victims of the accident that occurred in Munak Canal. Strong arrangements will also be made for the maintenance, barricading, and cleaning of the canal.”

In Haiderpur, a new higher secondary school and community building have been approved. In the CA Block, work has started on an online water booster pump, reconstruction of the water tank, and a new tubewell, she said.

Right here, a yoga shelter will be constructed, and a new play area and play station for children in the Assembly constituency will also be prepared, she said.

“Our government has removed an illegal occupation of 12,000 square yards near Sheesh Mahal Park. For the past 30 years, I have been continuously dedicated to your service. The development of Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency is my topmost priority, and as your daughter, I will always remain among you and continue to serve the area,” she said.

Area MP Praveen Khandelawal and Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood were also present on the occasion.