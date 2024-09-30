CM Revanth directs launch of pilot project on family digital cards

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to take up the official process for the issuance of family digital cards at the field level on a pilot basis in 119 Assembly constituencies across the Telangana State in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister suggested selecting one urban and one rural area within each constituency for this project.

If a constituency is entirely urban, two wards/divisions should be chosen; if it is entirely rural, two villages should be selected, resulting in a total of 238 areas for field-level inspection,” he advised.

The Chief Minister suggested increasing the number of field visit teams in the wards and divisions in view of the high density of population in the particular area.

Revanth Reddy conducted a high-level review on issuing the family digital cards at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The officials briefed the details of the pilot project which is being taken up soon to the Chief Minister. They explained to the Chief Minister that the selection of villages, wards/divisions for field level inspection in 119 constituencies has been completed.

When Revanth Reddy enquired about the requirement of time to complete the pilot project, the officials informed that the field visit will be carried out for five days from October 3 to October 7.

The Chief Minister made it clear that field level officials should seek the permission of families before taking their photos. The authorities have been asked that taking photos of the families should be an optional only and stop the photos if the family member’s object.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Nodal Officers of the old districts should guide the district collectors regarding the field level inspection and then only the programme will be conducted in a productive manner.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the process of identification of families has already been completed based on the data of ration cards, pension, self-help groups, farmer insurance, insurance, health insurance, etc .

Revanth Reddy advised the officials to take necessary steps in the name registration and changes, if any, in the compilation of the details of family members. The Chief Minister warned of any mistakes.

He also instructed the officials to prepare a report on the challenges and productive outcome in issuing digital cards based on the pilot project. A full-scale field level inspection will be carried out after discussing the report and rectifying the errors, the Chief Minister said.

Ministers- Konda Surekha and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials of various departments participated.