CM Revanth Reddy Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Pashamylaram Blast

Hyderabad: In the wake of the tragic reactor blast at Pashamylaram, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

CM Visits Blast Site with Ministers

Accompanied by Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Chief Minister visited the blast site to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts. During the inspection, he termed the financial assistance as a goodwill gesture and not compensation.

Free Treatment and Education for Victims’ Families

Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure high-quality medical treatment for the injured and assured that the government would bear all expenses, if required. He also announced that children of the deceased would be granted admissions in government residential schools to safeguard their future.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Chemical Factory Blast Site in Sangareddy

CM Questions Safety Protocols

The Chief Minister held discussions with officials from the Factories Department, questioning the frequency and efficiency of inspections at industrial units. He instructed them to submit a detailed report on the incident and to engage experts from various sectors for a comprehensive safety audit of all factories in the region.

Call for Immediate and Coordinated Action

Revanth Reddy stressed the need for coordination among departments in rescue and relief operations. “Locating bodies, clearing debris, and ensuring safety is a challenge. All departments must work together and proceed carefully,” he urged.

Minister Criticises Absentee Factory Management

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed his displeasure at the absence of the company’s top management at the site. Addressing company representatives, he remarked, “It is such a fatal incident and your top management is absent. If they are so busy with other work, why should they set up factories?”

Comprehensive Safety Review Ordered

With a strong focus on preventing such incidents in the future, the government has directed officials to conduct thorough inspections and identify lapses in safety compliance. A detailed report on these inspections is expected soon.