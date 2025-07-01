Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Chemical Factory Blast Site in Sangareddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with key cabinet ministers and local leaders, visited the Pasamailaram Industrial Area in Sangareddy district to inspect the site of the tragic chemical factory explosion that recently claimed multiple lives and left several injured.
Sangareddy: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with key cabinet ministers and local leaders, visited the Pasamailaram Industrial Area in Sangareddy district to inspect the site of the tragic chemical factory explosion that recently claimed multiple lives and left several injured.
Table of Contents
High-Level Visit to Assess Ground Situation
Accompanied by senior officials and ministers, CM Revanth Reddy took stock of the devastation caused by the massive blast at Segachi Industries, where at least 12 people lost their lives, and many others were critically injured. The Chief Minister interacted with local authorities, rescue teams, and affected workers’ families.
Government to Take Strict Action
Addressing the media after the inspection, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government will not tolerate negligence. He reiterated that a high-level committee has been formed to probe the causes of the explosion and recommend preventive measures to avoid such industrial disasters in the future.
Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued Across Telangana, IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
CM Promises Support to Victims’ Families
The Chief Minister assured full support to the victims and their families. He stated that the injured are receiving the best possible medical care and that ex-gratia compensation will be extended to the families of those deceased. “We stand with the people during this difficult time,” he said.
Leaders and Ministers Join the Visit
The site inspection saw the presence of several Telangana ministers, local MLAs, and senior bureaucrats, reflecting the state government’s serious response to the industrial accident. Safety protocols and licensing procedures for hazardous industries in the region are now under review.