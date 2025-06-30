Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued Across Telangana, IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for multiple districts of Telangana, signalling a pickup in monsoon activity across the state. The latest forecast issued on Monday evening includes warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds reaching 30–40 kmph across all districts.

24 to 48 Hours: High Alert for Specific Districts

The MET department has specifically warned of heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Other districts have also been cautioned against thunderstorms and lightning strikes as part of the broader weather warning.

One-Week Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temperatures

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the coming week is expected to remain cloudy, with daytime temperatures likely to hover between 32°C and 34°C across most of Telangana. The forecast indicates an extended spell of light to moderate rainfall, especially in north and central Telangana.

Hyderabad to Remain Overcast with Rain Chances

In Hyderabad and surrounding districts such as Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, residents can expect a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions during outdoor travel.

Districts Under Heavy Rainfall Watch

Heavy rainfall has been forecast in the following districts:

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

The IMD and disaster management authorities have urged people in affected areas to stay indoors during severe weather, avoid open spaces during lightning, and monitor official updates for any further alerts. Farmers and daily commuters have also been advised to plan activities accordingly.