Hyderabad: Sunnam Cheruvu Reborn: HYDRAA Cleans Up Filth, Cracks Down on Mafia, and Begins Lake Revival Drive

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to restore the Sunnam Cheruvu near Borabanda and tackle illegal water trade, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Water Body Protection Force) has intensified its operations. On Monday, HYDRAA officials removed encroachments within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary and seized tankers involved in unauthorized water supply from borewells dug around the polluted lake.

Toxic Water Used for Commercial Supply Despite Warnings

Despite warnings from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) that the borewells around Sunnam Cheruvu contain highly toxic water laced with lead, cadmium, and nickel, individuals continued to operate illegal water businesses. HYDRAA not only removed dozens of borewells and sheds but also filed criminal cases against those involved, including Venkatesh, who allegedly obstructed HYDRAA’s actions and led the illegal operation.

Police Arrest Key Accused, Seize Cash and Equipment

Following a complaint by HYDRAA, Madhapur Police arrested Venkatesh on Sunday night. During a search, the police seized lakhs of rupees in cash and uncovered evidence of organized water trade and liquor parties being held near the lake. Motor pumps and plastic pipelines further confirmed the bore activity directly within the lake’s boundary.

Also Read: Brutal Murder in Kukatpally: Son of Borabanda’s Waheed Pehelwan Found Dead in Vacant Plot

Action Based on Legally Defined Boundaries

According to HYDRAA, Sunnam Cheruvu originally spanned 26 acres (as per 1970 Survey of India Topo Sheets) and was later estimated at 32 acres by HMDA in 2016. Restoration works are being carried out strictly within the boundaries defined by the Irrigation and Revenue Departments in 2014. All previous layouts and construction permissions in the FTL zone have been cancelled by the government, and no new permissions have been issued in the past 10 years.

Compensation Possible Through Legal Channels

HYDRAA clarified that anyone who feels eligible for compensation due to loss of land within the lake boundary can approach the government. Compensation under Transferable Development Rights (TDR) provisions is also available through the legal framework.

Lake Restoration Works Progressing Rapidly

HYDRAA is rapidly progressing with the beautification and restoration of Sunnam Cheruvu, located between Madhapur IT corridor and Borabanda basti. Over decades’ worth of plastic waste and sludge are being removed, and drainage lines are being diverted to prevent sewage inflow. Rainwater channels are being built to rejuvenate the lake naturally.

Walking Tracks, Parks, and Clean Surroundings Planned

The project includes constructing walking tracks, setting up children’s play areas, and installing open gyms to create a clean and vibrant recreational environment. Locals say that with the removal of mosquitoes, foul smell, and stagnant water, house rents and land prices have already started to rise. Residents expressed hope that a fully restored lake would bring much-needed relief and pride to the area.

HYDRAA continues to demonstrate how determined governance, and enforcement can reclaim and rejuvenate vital urban water bodies—even in densely populated zones.