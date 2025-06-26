CM Revanth Reddy Attends Anti-Drugs Day Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a major anti-drug awareness program held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. The event was organized by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and drew participation from key political figures, celebrities, and students.

Celebrities and Dignitaries Show Support

The event saw the presence of several high-profile guests, including:

Actor Ram Charan

Actor Vijay Deverakonda

Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

Film producer Dil Raju

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Their participation highlighted the need for a united front across fields—cinema, sports, politics, and civil society—to combat the menace of drug abuse in the state.

2,000 Students Attend from 15 Schools

In a strong message aimed at educating the youth, over 2,000 students from 15 schools attended the program. The TGANB authorities showcased short films, shared testimonials, and introduced a “Pledge Wall”, where participants committed to a drug-free Telangana.

CM Revanth Calls for Collective Action on Social Media

Before the event, CM Revanth Reddy took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, urging people to come together to build a drug-free and safe society.

“Let’s guide our youth toward a bright and healthy future. Every citizen must support the vision of a Drug-Free Telangana,” he posted.

He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding the younger generation from drug abuse and creating a secure, thriving society.

Drug-Free Telangana: A Shared Vision

The event marks an important step in Telangana’s fight against narcotics. Through awareness, education, and the involvement of public figures, the state is pushing forward with its commitment to creating a drug-free environment for its youth and future generations.