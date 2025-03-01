Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Extends Ramadan Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Welfare

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammed Yousuf1 March 2025 - 22:55
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Ramzan Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Welfare
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Ramzan Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing that the month-long fasting and prayers symbolize spirituality, discipline, and service to humanity.

Revanth Reddy reiterated Telangana’s commitment to secularism and religious harmony, stating that the state serves as a model for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Also Read: Telangana Schools to Follow Half-Day Timings During Ramadan 2025

He also assured that his government is dedicated to the upliftment of Muslim minorities, reaffirming that all developmental programs for the community will be strictly implemented.

The Chief Minister wished that Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Ramadan with joy and receive the blessings of Almighty Allah.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf1 March 2025 - 22:55

Related Articles

Mancherial Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Drowns in Godavari While Taking a Holy Dip

Mancherial Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Drowns in Godavari While Taking a Holy Dip

2 March 2025 - 14:58
Bandi Sanjay Slams Telangana Govt Over Class 10 Exam Timing Change for Ramzan

Bandi Sanjay Slams Telangana Govt Over Class 10 Exam Timing Change for Ramzan

2 March 2025 - 13:16
Telangana ACB Registers 17 Corruption Cases Against Government Officials

Telangana ACB Registers 17 Corruption Cases Against Government Officials

2 March 2025 - 11:20
Revanth Reddy to Visit SLBC Tunnel 9 Days After Accident, Reviews Ongoing Rescue Operations

Revanth Reddy to Visit SLBC Tunnel 9 Days After Accident, Reviews Ongoing Rescue Operations

2 March 2025 - 11:03
Back to top button