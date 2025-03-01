CM Revanth Reddy Extends Ramadan Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing that the month-long fasting and prayers symbolize spirituality, discipline, and service to humanity.

Revanth Reddy reiterated Telangana’s commitment to secularism and religious harmony, stating that the state serves as a model for peaceful coexistence in the country.

He also assured that his government is dedicated to the upliftment of Muslim minorities, reaffirming that all developmental programs for the community will be strictly implemented.

The Chief Minister wished that Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Ramadan with joy and receive the blessings of Almighty Allah.