CM Revanth Reddy Slams Allu Arjun and Film Industry Over Sindhya Theater Tragedy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy has issued a strong response in the Assembly regarding the Sindhya Theater incident involving Allu Arjun’s arrest. He remarked, “If a hero goes to jail for one day, the entire film industry lines up to offer condolences.” The Chief Minister spoke in detail about the incident at Sindhya Theater, stating that the police are currently investigating the matter.

The Chief Minister explained that the theater management had submitted a request to the Chikkadpally Police Station on December 2, seeking security arrangements for the release of Pushpa 2, as the hero, heroine, and the film crew were expected to attend. The police responded on December 3, stating that it would be difficult to provide security due to the surrounding conditions near the theater. The police clarified that there were other theaters and restaurants in the vicinity, which made it impossible for them to provide security for the celebrities.

Also Read: Elon Musk Raises Concern Over Europe’s Future Amid Low Birth Rates

He further stated that the police had rejected the theater management’s request, clarifying that it was not feasible to control the large crowd at the venue. Despite this, Allu Arjun arrived at the theater around 9:30 PM on December 3 and conducted a roadshow, resulting in a massive gathering and the ensuing tragic incident.

The Chief Minister reported that during the incident, a woman lost her life, and a child suffered brain death. He mentioned that the tragedy occurred when thousands of Allu Arjun’s fans attempted to gather at the theater simultaneously. The Chief Minister also alleged that “Allu Arjun and the producer did not visit or offer condolences to the affected family for 11 days.”

He further criticized the industry, saying, “If a hero goes to jail for a day, the entire film industry comes forward to offer condolences, but here a mother lost her life, and a child is fighting for life. Did anyone visit the family to offer their condolences?” The Chief Minister also expressed his dismay at the lack of empathy within the Tollywood film industry, stating, “This is not the time for indifference; supporting the affected family was crucial.”