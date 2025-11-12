CM Revanth Reddy to Chair Cabinet Meeting on November 15, Agenda Includes Elections and Welfare Measures

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting, which was earlier planned for Wednesday, has been rescheduled to November 15, with several key decisions expected to be taken, particularly on local body elections and reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat, will be held a day after the results of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election are announced on November 14. Official sources said the meeting, initially set for November 7 and later moved to November 12, was postponed again to align important administrative discussions with the completion of the bypoll process.

According to sources, the Cabinet will hold detailed discussions on conducting local body elections under the current reservation structure. Following the Telangana High Court’s directives, the government is likely to limit the overall reservation cap to 50 per cent during the election process.

While several BC organisations have been demanding an increase in the quota for Backward Classes, officials indicated that the government is exploring legally feasible options to ensure equitable political representation within constitutional limits.

Once the Cabinet finalises the reservation structure, the Panchayat Raj Department will prepare the district-wise reservation list through respective District Collectors and forward it to the State Election Commission (SEC), which is already ready to release the poll schedule. Reports suggest that the government is planning to conduct the MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch elections by next month.

Officials further stated that the election campaign period may coincide with the proposed ‘Praja Sarkar Vijayotsavam’ — a Statewide outreach initiative scheduled for the first week of December to mark two years of Congress governance in Telangana. Ministers are expected to finalise various programmes during the meeting to highlight the government’s development and welfare schemes.

Beyond electoral matters, the Cabinet will also discuss several other key issues, including the approval of a draft bill for gig workers’ welfare, the formation of a new power distribution company, and important financial decisions such as the release of pending funds and departmental performance reviews.

With the High Court emphasizing the timely conduct of local body elections, the upcoming Cabinet meeting is expected to complete necessary formalities, paving the way for the Election Commission to announce the poll schedule in the coming weeks.