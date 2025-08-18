CM Revanth Reddy to Open New Hostels and Digital Library at Osmania University

August 21 will be an eventful milestone at Osmania University (OU) because the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy is invited to inaugurate two new hostel buildings and lay the foundation stone of two more. The shift is a unique and significant visit; apparently, this would be the first occasion when any CM visits the OU camp in the past twenty years.

Expanding Student Housing

This step will cost 80 crores and will bring new hostels that will house 1200 students becoming an essential infrastructure to the residential facility of OU. There are also two new hostels to be set up-funded through the tribal welfare department to accommodate 300 more students in the institution which will increase the accommodation capacity substantially. The total number of 25 hostels run by OU can accommodate 7223 students.

Academic & Digital Uplift

The visit will also entail opening of a digital library reading room- a 10 crores initiative that will see an upgrade in academic and research amenities within the campus.

There will also be unveiling of two flagship schemes

A student travel abroad finance assistance scheme

CM Research Fellowship: a fellowship whose goal is to encourage academic outreach and scholarly development.

Keynote & Academic Engagement

CM Revanth Reddy will also give a keynote address in which he is to present the Government action plan towards the changes in the education spectrum of Telangana to an audience of around 1000 students and faculty at the Tagore Auditorium. The vision of the state in its educational reform and improvement of infrastructure will be brought to focus on this session.

Why This Matters

Infrastructure Driver: The growth in student housing illustrates the commitment of OU to make academics open to all.

Digital and academic focus: The research fellowships and digital library represent a new focus of digitally-driven and research-based education.

Symbolic Meaning: The visit of the Chief minister after 20 years to the OU campus will have a symbolic meaning as the restoration of government interest involved in higher educational institutions.

Student Focused: The availability of financial aids and opportunities to be exposed internationally resonates with the nurturing and contemporary learning process.