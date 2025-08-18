Hyderabad

Hyderabad Janmashtami Procession Turns Tragic: 5 Dead, 4 Injured After Chariot Hits Live Wires

The accident occurred in Telangana’s electrocution incident during Janmashtami celebrations, sparking safety concerns.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav18 August 2025 - 13:21
A colorful procession turned tragic on Sunday somewhere in Hyderabad (Ramanthapur, Gokhale Nagar). During a procession of Krishna Janmashtami, a decorated chariot in which devotees were traveling accidentally turned in touch with the high-tension electricity overhead wires. Five persons were instantly killed and four persons injured by the powerful electric shock. Injured people were taken to local hospitals in an emergency.

Identities of the Victims & Response


According to the reports, the deceased were identified as; Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy.

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), a working president of the BRS, said he was grieved and mentioned the victims, requesting support to the families of the victims and seeking improved medical treatment to the injured in the state.”

Safety Concerns & Environmental Challenges


Hyderabad has rainy conditions to which rescue activities were complicated. This accident brings into the limelight the lack of safety in planning of public safety, particularly in the electrical installations when dealing with mass festivals.

Community Call to Action


An investigation has been initiated with a view to investigating the incident by authorities. Safety experts and other stakeholders in safety are advocating stringent event safety vetting, liaison with power utilities, and training of volunteers to mitigate future occurrence of such incidents.

It is a heartbreaking event that requires an urgent balancing between faith and festivity and the safety plans. As Hyderabad pays tributes to its losses, it also demands reinforced protection in order to avoid this happening again in future.

