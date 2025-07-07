CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi Seeking Central Funds for Telangana Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Monday, after participating in the Vanmahotsava programme at Rajendranagar Agriculture University in the morning. According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), this is a crucial trip aimed at pushing for central funding for key state projects.

CMO Seeks Appointments with Union Ministers

As per official sources, the CMO has sought appointments with several Union Ministers in advance of the visit. During the trip, Revanth Reddy is expected to:

Also Read: “Hydra Has Always Been Pro-Poor”: AV Ranganath Answers Public Questions on X

Meet top Union ministers

Request financial assistance for pending and upcoming development projects in Telangana

Discuss the state’s strategic initiatives and central coordination

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Hyderabad by Tuesday night.

Revanth Reddy May Also Meet Party Leaders in Delhi

Apart from his meetings with central government officials, Revanth Reddy may also interact with Congress party leaders in Delhi. Party insiders suggest that the CM’s visit could include informal consultations on party affairs and upcoming electoral strategies.

Minister Konda Surekha Meets CM Ahead of Delhi Visit

In a politically significant meeting, Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday at his Jubilee Hills camp office, accompanied by her daughter Sushmita Patel.

The meeting, which lasted for around 45 minutes, reportedly covered:

Warangal district political landscape

Complaints against party leaders and their working style

and their working style Future political prospects of Sushmita Patel

Sources close to the development suggest that Konda Surekha expressed concerns about intra-party dynamics and sought guidance from the CM regarding her daughter’s political future.

CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi comes at a critical juncture for the Telangana government, as it seeks to secure central assistance and strengthen political alliances. With key discussions on funding and internal party matters, this trip is being closely watched by both administrative and political observers.