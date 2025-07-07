“Hydra Has Always Been Pro-Poor”: AV Ranganath Answers Public Questions on X

Hyderabad: Participating in a live ‘Questions and Answers,’ session organized by Fact Check Telangana on the ‘X’ platform, Commissioner AV Ranganath addressed public queries regarding Hydra’s Vision and Agenda. Reiterating Hydra’s mission, he stated, “Hydra has always been pro-poor.”

Ranganath answered questions from citizens across India and abroad, offering insights into Hydra’s current operations, achievements, and future plans.

Hydra Staffing and Complaints: The Numbers So Far

169 sanctioned posts , but currently only 45 employees are on staff.

, but currently only are on staff. 2,000 outsourced personnel are supporting operations.

are supporting operations. Over 20,000 complaints have been registered so far.

Ranganath emphasized the government’s intent to increase manpower, stating that as Hydra’s visibility and credibility rise, the need for additional staff has become urgent.

Public Trust Growing in Hydra

Commissioner Ranganath highlighted that people’s trust in Hydra is evident as citizens line up early in the morning to lodge complaints. He emphasized that Hydra’s pro-public stance is attracting greater engagement and confidence from residents.

He also revealed that the government is preparing to implement the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy to compensate affected individuals fairly.

Encroachments in Nizampet Cleared to Ease Public Suffering

Citing a key example from Nizampet, the Commissioner noted that:

People built roadside houses and turned them into shops.

A 30-foot road shrunk to 10–15 feet , causing serious traffic issues for over 10 colonies.

, causing for over 10 colonies. Despite ongoing complaints and court orders, action was delayed — until now.

Hydra has since cleared the encroachments based on legal and public safety grounds.

Hydra’s Impact: Raising Awareness and Preventing Fraud

In just one year, Hydra has significantly increased public awareness about land fraud in:

Full Tank Levels (FTLs)

Buffer zones

Pond regions

As buyers begin to verify land records, illegal land sales and encroachments are declining. Ranganath pointed out that while some criticism is aimed at Hydra for minor errors, its impact is overwhelmingly positive.

Technical Interventions for Urban Water Management

Commissioner Ranganath explained how urban flooding is often due to buried inlet drains around ponds, leading to severe traffic congestion. Hydra is:

Technically assessing pond conditions

Looking for long-term drainage and encroachment solutions

FTL and Buffer Zone Information Now Easily Accessible for NRIs

Hydra is actively collaborating with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to:

Make FTL and buffer information publicly available

Use satellite data and historical maps (including Survey of India and 2006 maps )

) Create 3D models with 15 cm resolution for public reference

NRIs can now access these details via the HMDA website or private agencies.

Restoration of Ponds and Removal of Illegal Structures

Six ponds in Hyderabad are under restoration.

are under restoration. Only commercial sheds are being removed — no homes have been touched.

are being removed — have been touched. Action has been taken against illegal borewells, such as in the Lime Pond area.

Ranganath assured the public that no legally built homes are being targeted, even if permission was not originally taken.

Awareness Campaigns and Legal Clarity

Hydra is prioritizing public awareness to prevent further encroachments.

to prevent further encroachments. Parks are being reclaimed and properly fenced with signage .

. In the past, ponds were quietly occupied and fenced — a practice now being reversed transparently.

Commissioner AV Ranganath’s virtual session provided crucial clarity on Hydra’s goals and operations. With a pro-poor approach, increased public engagement, and a tech-driven strategy, Hydra is poised to become a model of urban planning, transparency, and enforcement.