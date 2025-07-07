Saira Banu Pays Emotional Tribute to Dilip Kumar on His Death Anniversary

Mumbai: On the fourth death anniversary of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife and iconic actress Saira Banu shared an emotional note that captured the timeless love and legacy of the late superstar. Remembered as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, but continues to live on in the hearts of millions.

“Sahib is Forever”: Saira Banu Remembers Her Beloved

Taking to social media, Saira Banu shared a moving video collage of Dilip Kumar’s memorable film moments and youthful days, accompanied by a deeply personal message. In her note, she wrote:

“The dearth of Sahib could never go… and yet, I am still with him. One in thought, in mind, in life. In this lifetime, and in the next, my soul has learnt to walk beside him even in his absence.”

She went on to say that each year on this day, she is comforted by the love of fans and admirers who send messages of remembrance — “wrapped in warmth” — keeping Dilip Sahib’s memory alive.

Remembering the Man Behind the Legend

In her tribute, Saira Banu reflected not only on Dilip Kumar’s unmatched acting career but also his influence on generations of Indians, from political leaders to the common man. She recalled how he shared meaningful bonds with statesmen like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and P. V. Narasimha Rao.

“He was an entire era… an inspiration across six generations of actors and the guiding star for those yet to come,” she wrote.

A Glimpse into His Playful and Tender Side

One touching memory she shared was of a note Dilip Kumar once left at a family gathering:

“Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty?… Yours 100%.”

A line that perfectly captured his charm, humor, and tenderness.

Saira emphasized that it was in such everyday moments that his “love, wit, and unforgettable presence” still echo.

A Legacy That Lives On

Concluding her message, Saira Banu said:

“He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life. May Allah continue to keep him wrapped in His noor and mercy. Aameen.”

About Dilip Kumar

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was a towering figure in Indian cinema, known for classics like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ganga Jamuna. Celebrated for his intense performances and groundbreaking roles, he remains one of the most respected figures in film history.